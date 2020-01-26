top
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Racial Justice
The Dream of a King! Family Event w/ Stories & Songs honoring MLK, Jr.
Date Sunday February 09
Time 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorKanbar Center at Osher Marin JCC
Location Details
Kanbar Center for the Performing Arts
200 N. San Pedro Rd
San Rafael, CA 94903
Multi-award winning storyteller Diane Ferlatte accompanied by Erik Pearson on banjo and guitar, honor Martin Luther King, Jr. and his legacy through the art of stories and song. This joyful, interactive, & inspirational event brings to life themes of tolerance and diversity.

Diane Ferlatte is a Grammy-nominated storyteller who has captivated audiences and brought excitement, joy, and enlightenment across six continents and throughout the United States with her one-woman show and storytelling performances. Along with her talented musician Erik Pearson, their engaging and participatory programs have been recorded and honored with not only a Grammy Nomination, but awards from Parents' Choice, American Library Association, National Parenting Publications, iParenting Media, and more.

Researching, collecting, recording, telling stories and singing songs worldwide for over twenty-five years, Ferlatte has received numerous honors including grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Storytelling Network's Circle of Excellence Award, the National Black Storyteller's Zora Neale Hurston Award, as well as the California Arts Council's highest ranking.

Join us for this very special family-friendly event as Ferlatte and Pearson take the stage for A DREAM OF A KING honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.'s principles & values. The stories and songs they will share from the Civil Rights struggle- from "Jim Crow" to "This Land is Your Land", will honor Dr. King and his legacy- focusing on the themes of brotherhood, tolerance, and diversity. Hands-on art activity available for younger audience members, prior to the start of the show!

The OMJCC is The Center for Everyone - No membership or religious affiliation required to attend or participate.

$15 Adults / $10 (12 & Under).
For more event information: http://www.marinjcc.org/dream

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 26th, 2020 10:45 AM
