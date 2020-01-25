From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|We have our dignity even if we don't have housing
Support the formation of a self-managed
Survival Camp before more people die.
We aren’t broken, the system is.
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
5:00 pm
SANTA CRUZ CITY HALL
809 Center St, Santa Cruz
Free food for all
Santa Cruz Homeless Union - 831-431-7766
Food Not Bombs - 1-800-884-1136
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jan 25th, 2020 9:50 AM
