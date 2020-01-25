top
The Obligation to Accept Shelter?
Date Wednesday January 29
Time 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorKeith McHenry
Location Details
Resource Center For Nonviolence
612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
A review of city, state and national campaigns against the rights of those who are unhoused
and the actions we can take to resist.

Wednesday, January 29, 2020
4:30 to 6:00 PM

Resource Center For Nonviolence
612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
A free meal will be shared

The Trump Administration says they aren’t going to round up the homeless just yet and appoints Robert Marbut, famous for promoting the removal of the homeless from the streets into behavior modification shelters to head the US Interagency Council on Homelessness.

California Governor Newsom’s Homeless Task Force claims that there is no civil right to live on the streets and is seeking a ballot initiative that could make it an obligation to accept shelter or face a year in county jail.

Santa Cruz Police Chief Andy Mills is advocating a change in the camping law making it illegal to pitch a tent before 10 at night or after 7 in the morning, increasing penalties for trespassing, declaring most of Pacific Avenue a park subject to curfews and would give the police the power to order those violating the anti-homeless laws to choose between working for the police for free cleaning the streets or go to jail.

We can unite to resist preparing a strategy of nonviolent civil disobedience building solidarity between those with housing and those who are unhoused. There will be a discussion on forming self-managed survival camps, building occupations and protests demanding the civil rights of everyone.

Santa Cruz Homeless Union - 831-431-7766


Added to the calendar on Saturday Jan 25th, 2020 9:44 AM
