top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War
View other events for the week of 2/ 2/2020
The New Cold War on China
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday February 02
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorMichael Wong
Location Details
Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Avenue (at Fulton), room 210, San Francisco, CA
Keynote Speaker:
Ann Wright a 29 year US Army/Army Reserves veteran who retired as a Colonel and a former US diplomat after resigning in March 2003 in opposition to the war on Iraq. She held a brilliant career in the military with service in Nicaragua, Grenada, Somalia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Sierra Leone, Micronesia, and Mongolia. In December, 2001 she was on the small team that reopened the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. She is the co-author of the book "Dissent: Voices of Conscience."

Ann Wright will discuss America’s new Cold War on China including the US “Pivot to Asia” - US involvement in the Hong Kong protests, surrounding China with military bases, the propaganda war against China on a range of issues, and the push-back against the new American Cold War including the anti-base movements in South Korea and Japan, China’s own counter-moves, the dangers of actual war or nuclear war, and the larger geo-strategic picture between the two nations.

Special guest speakers:

Lt. Col. Roger Dong (Ret.) is a retired US Air Force intelligence officer who specialized in China for 27 years will comment on the prelude to the New Cold War.

Judge Julie Tang (Ret.) is a retired Superior Court judge in San Francisco who is a leader in the Chinese community will comment on the impacts of the New Cold War on Chinese-Americans.
Sponsored by Veterans for Peace and Chinese Americans for Peace.
Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 24th, 2020 3:59 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 352.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code