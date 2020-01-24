Keynote Speaker:

Ann Wright a 29 year US Army/Army Reserves veteran who retired as a Colonel and a former US diplomat after resigning in March 2003 in opposition to the war on Iraq. She held a brilliant career in the military with service in Nicaragua, Grenada, Somalia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Sierra Leone, Micronesia, and Mongolia. In December, 2001 she was on the small team that reopened the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. She is the co-author of the book "Dissent: Voices of Conscience."



Ann Wright will discuss America’s new Cold War on China including the US “Pivot to Asia” - US involvement in the Hong Kong protests, surrounding China with military bases, the propaganda war against China on a range of issues, and the push-back against the new American Cold War including the anti-base movements in South Korea and Japan, China’s own counter-moves, the dangers of actual war or nuclear war, and the larger geo-strategic picture between the two nations.



Special guest speakers:



Lt. Col. Roger Dong (Ret.) is a retired US Air Force intelligence officer who specialized in China for 27 years will comment on the prelude to the New Cold War.



Judge Julie Tang (Ret.) is a retired Superior Court judge in San Francisco who is a leader in the Chinese community will comment on the impacts of the New Cold War on Chinese-Americans.

Sponsored by Veterans for Peace and Chinese Americans for Peace. Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 24th, 2020 3:59 PM