|We Cried Power Documentary Sneak Preview
|Thursday January 30
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Screening
|Bay Area Poor People's Campaign Supporters
SEIU Local 1000 office, Historic Central Building, corner of 14th and Broadway, Oakland.
436 14th St 2 Fl
Screening and Presentation/Fundraiser
"We Cried Power,” Dara Kell, dir. (USA, 45 mins.) A link to the documentary trailer: https://vimeo.com/383590763/b39d6b011f
This “is an intimate account of a "season of resistance," told through his eyes and the mothers, veterans, preachers, and students who are the voices and founding members of this new "fusion" movement. The film bears witness to the profound process by which those without power decide not to accept their powerlessness. Instead, they claim - through protest, dance, song, and poems, through testimony and tears - their birthright: to live decent lives in the United States of America."
Thurs. Jan. 30, 2020, 6:00 – 8:00 pm
SEIU Local 1000, 436 14th St 2 Floor, Oakland.
RSVP here if possible:
https://www.facebook.com/events/174100953962901
For more event information: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/june2020/
Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 24th, 2020 2:50 PM
