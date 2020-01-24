



"We Cried Power,” Dara Kell, dir. (USA, 45 mins.) A link to the documentary trailer:



This “is an intimate account of a "season of resistance," told through his eyes and the mothers, veterans, preachers, and students who are the voices and founding members of this new "fusion" movement. The film bears witness to the profound process by which those without power decide not to accept their powerlessness. Instead, they claim - through protest, dance, song, and poems, through testimony and tears - their birthright: to live decent lives in the United States of America."



Thurs. Jan. 30, 2020, 6:00 – 8:00 pm

SEIU Local 1000, 436 14th St 2 Floor, Oakland.

RSVP here if possible:

https://www.facebook.com/events/174100953962901

