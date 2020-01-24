From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Basta Thanks Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange for Revealing Bush's War Crimes
|Friday January 24
|4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
|Party/Street Party
|Orion the Elder
|MacArthur&Fruitvale
Weekly fri Vigil Music snacks letter writing conversation
