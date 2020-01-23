Police Violence Leading Cause of Death in United States by Felicia

Thursday Jan 23rd, 2020 10:30 AM

Police violence is a leading cause of death for young men in the United States. The average lifetime odds [for all races] of being killed by police are about 1 in 2,000 for men and about 1 in 33,000 for women. Police officers with a military background significantly more likely discharged their firearm while on duty.