Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
UC Unions & Students Unite Against Union Busting/Contracting Out At UC At Regents Meeting
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Jan 23rd, 2020 12:23 AM
AFSCME 3299 workers, UCSC grad student wildcatters and UC students spoke out and protested at the UC Regents meeting on 1/22/20 at UC Mission Bay Campus against contracting out, privatization and union busting.
sm_img_9075.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
UC workers including from AFSCME 3299 and UCSC Wildcatting Grad Students joined with students on 1/22/20 from many UC campuses to protest the contracting out and union-busting of the UC regents and executives.

AFSCME 3299 has been fighting against outsourcing and privatization of the UC system by the Regents and bosses.
UC AFSCME 3299 leaders also. announced a contract for some of their members.

Students spoke about their support for the workers and also presented poetry.

Additional media:

Graduate Students-UCSC Wildcat Striker Natalie Ng Speaks Out To UC Management
https://youtu.be/P4RvjIj3IUo

UCSC Graduate Students Wildcatting For Survival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FoEkSBrFUk

From UC To Chile: Privatization, Union Busting & Repression By Chile & UC Bosses
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ztwGVqH3GAk

Justice For UCSC Students Strike With UC AFSCME 3299 Workers Over Alleged Illegal Outsourcing
https://www.newuniversity.org/2020/01/12/students-strike-with-uc-workers-over-alleged-illegal-outsourcing/

Arrest Napolitano! UC Workers/Students Protest Corruption, Fee Increases & Privatization-Outsourcing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgQfe1HMWVM&t=2s

"Stop The Destruction Of Our UC Public Pensions” Report By CWA UPTE At UCSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C9NxaYYVUIE&t=122s

Stop The Military State Of Emergency In Chile-Solidarity Protest In SF
https://youtu.be/IViF_4WsFu8

Chile Faces Mine Stoppages as Workers Join Protests
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-10-21/copper-king-chile-faces-mine-stoppages-as-workers-join-protests

The Working-Class Struggle In Chile With Manuel Ahumada Lillo, Secretary of Confederacion General de Trabajadores CGT
https://youtu.be/iQI03gv258w

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/PsbvrieWbvY
§UC Students Supported Union Rights & Demands
by Labor Video Project Thursday Jan 23rd, 2020 12:23 AM
sm_img_8946.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
UC students from throughout the state joined AFSCME 3299 members as well as striking UCSC graduate student wildcatters.
https://youtu.be/PsbvrieWbvY
§UC Regents Pushing Privatization & Outsourcing
by Labor Video Project Thursday Jan 23rd, 2020 12:23 AM
sm_img_8967.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The UC Regents and high paid executives are privatizing whole parts of the university and into property development while students and grads are homeless.
https://youtu.be/PsbvrieWbvY
§Union Power At UC Regents Meeting
by Labor Video Project Thursday Jan 23rd, 2020 12:23 AM
sm_img_8918.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Many students from UC campuses support the fight of campus unions.
https://youtu.be/PsbvrieWbvY
§Fuck Tuition
by Labor Video Project Thursday Jan 23rd, 2020 12:23 AM
sm_img_9020.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
UC President Janet Napolitano, the Regents and executives want to raise tuition arguing it will help poor students. This is while they are hiding hundreds of millions of dollars and Regents like Richard Blum who is Senator Diane Feinstein's husband are profiteering off of UC workers' pension money.
https://youtu.be/PsbvrieWbvY
Add Your Comments
