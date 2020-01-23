From the Open-Publishing Calendar
UC Unions & Students Unite Against Union Busting/Contracting Out At UC At Regents Meeting
AFSCME 3299 workers, UCSC grad student wildcatters and UC students spoke out and protested at the UC Regents meeting on 1/22/20 at UC Mission Bay Campus against contracting out, privatization and union busting.
UC workers including from AFSCME 3299 and UCSC Wildcatting Grad Students joined with students on 1/22/20 from many UC campuses to protest the contracting out and union-busting of the UC regents and executives.
AFSCME 3299 has been fighting against outsourcing and privatization of the UC system by the Regents and bosses.
UC AFSCME 3299 leaders also. announced a contract for some of their members.
Students spoke about their support for the workers and also presented poetry.
Additional media:
Graduate Students-UCSC Wildcat Striker Natalie Ng Speaks Out To UC Management
https://youtu.be/P4RvjIj3IUo
UCSC Graduate Students Wildcatting For Survival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FoEkSBrFUk
From UC To Chile: Privatization, Union Busting & Repression By Chile & UC Bosses
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ztwGVqH3GAk
Justice For UCSC Students Strike With UC AFSCME 3299 Workers Over Alleged Illegal Outsourcing
https://www.newuniversity.org/2020/01/12/students-strike-with-uc-workers-over-alleged-illegal-outsourcing/
Arrest Napolitano! UC Workers/Students Protest Corruption, Fee Increases & Privatization-Outsourcing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgQfe1HMWVM&t=2s
"Stop The Destruction Of Our UC Public Pensions” Report By CWA UPTE At UCSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C9NxaYYVUIE&t=122s
Stop The Military State Of Emergency In Chile-Solidarity Protest In SF
https://youtu.be/IViF_4WsFu8
Chile Faces Mine Stoppages as Workers Join Protests
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-10-21/copper-king-chile-faces-mine-stoppages-as-workers-join-protests
Stop The Military State Of Emergency In Chile-Solidarity Protest In SF
https://youtu.be/IViF_4WsFu8
The Working-Class Struggle In Chile With Manuel Ahumada Lillo, Secretary of Confederacion General de Trabajadores CGT
https://youtu.be/iQI03gv258w
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§UC Students Supported Union Rights & Demands
UC students from throughout the state joined AFSCME 3299 members as well as striking UCSC graduate student wildcatters.
The UC Regents and high paid executives are privatizing whole parts of the university and into property development while students and grads are homeless.
Many students from UC campuses support the fight of campus unions.
UC President Janet Napolitano, the Regents and executives want to raise tuition arguing it will help poor students. This is while they are hiding hundreds of millions of dollars and Regents like Richard Blum who is Senator Diane Feinstein's husband are profiteering off of UC workers' pension money.
