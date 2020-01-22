top
Foreign Policy: The Final Frontier
Date Tuesday January 28
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorTom Gallagher
Emailtgtgtgtgtg [at] aol.com
Phone4158261362
Location Details
University of San Francisco; the Getty Room at the main entrance of the Lo Schiavo Science Center, across from Kalmanovitz Hall. https://www.usfca.edu/sites/default/files/pdfs/usf-campus-map.pdf
SPEAKERS:
REESE ERLICH - US failures in Iran and Syria
TOM GALLAGHER - Foreign Policy: The Final Frontier
CYNTHIA PAPERMASTER - Foreign Policy, the War Economy, and the Climate Emergency
STEPHEN ZUNES - Trump - Not the foreign policy aberration, some may think.
##################################################
REESE ERLICH is a journalist whose column "Foreign Correspondent" appears in 48 Hills.org.
TOM GALLAGHER is a congressional candidate in CA CD12.
CYNTHIA PAPERMASTER is coordinator of the Golden Gate Chapter of Codepink Women for Peace.
STEPHEN ZUNES is a Professor of Politics and International Studies at the University of San Francisco.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1379035308...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 22nd, 2020 5:08 PM
