Needles and Tasers: City of Santa Cruz Public Safety Committee Meeting
Date Thursday January 23
Time 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Police News
Location Details
Santa Cruz City Council Chambers
809 Center Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Subjects to be discussed at the City of Santa Cruz Public Safety Committee meeting include, "use of Tasers and alternative methods of less than lethal use of force" and "issues related to needles within the City of Santa Cruz".

AGENDA

I. Call to Order
II. Approval of the Minutes of the December 2nd, 2019 Regular Meeting.
III. Public Comment on Items Not on the Agenda.
IV. Discuss use of Tasers and alternative methods of less than lethal use of force.
V. Issues related to needles within the City of Santa Cruz.
VI. Annual work plan for Public Safety Committee.
VII. Items for Consideration at Future Meetings

Full agenda online:
http://scsire.cityofsantacruz.com/sirepub_com/mtgviewer.aspx?meetid=1436&doctype=AGENDA
For more event information: http://www.cityofsantacruz.com/government/...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 21st, 2020 7:35 PM
