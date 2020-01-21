



AGENDA



I. Call to Order

II. Approval of the Minutes of the December 2nd, 2019 Regular Meeting.

III. Public Comment on Items Not on the Agenda.

IV. Discuss use of Tasers and alternative methods of less than lethal use of force.

V. Issues related to needles within the City of Santa Cruz.

VI. Annual work plan for Public Safety Committee.

VII. Items for Consideration at Future Meetings



Full agenda online:

Subjects to be discussed at the City of Santa Cruz Public Safety Committee meeting include, "use of Tasers and alternative methods of less than lethal use of force" and "issues related to needles within the City of Santa Cruz".

