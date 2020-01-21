From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

SF Treasure Island Former Residents File Suit For Contamination /Injuries & For Shutdown by Labor Video Project

Tuesday Jan 21st, 2020 4:35 PM Former residents of San Francisco Treasure Island filed a lawsuit for their contamination by radioactive and other chemicals on them and their families and for the shutdown of the development project. They also charged there was collusion by government agencies and City, State. and National politicians to push ahead with the multi-billion dollar condo/hotel development.



The suit filed by their lawyer Stanley Goff charged that they had not been informed about the radioactive contamination and that it had led serious illnesses and even deaths.



They are seeking damages of $2 billion and also the shutdown of the development project.



They also said that they had filed complaints with Cal-OHSA and other government agencies about the radiation, chemicals and toxins but had received no response and investigations.



They and their lawyer also charged that there had been and continues to be a collusion between the developers to push forward with the project regardless of health and safety dangers as well as environmental dangers.



They charged that in the event of a major earthquake there would. be liquefication of the Island leading to the collapse of any condo skyscrapers and hotels.



Additional media:

SF Treasure Island Conservation Corps Nightmare, The Cover-up Environmental Racism

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lb49dvh5hsU



"No Charter School On SF Treasure Island Superfund Site!" Environmentalists/Candidates Speakout

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCvWcgx7_qI



Treasure Island Nightmare: Whistleblowers & Former Residents Speak Out About Cancers & Cover-up

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtuDlkvWJO8



SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks Out

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htA8lqYc96Q



SF Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblowers Expose Deadly Cover-up By Tetra Tech & Government: A $1 Billion Dollar Eco-Fraud

https://youtu.be/lb6LxUOKWks



SF Treasure Island CHARADE, Criminal Cover-up & Fraud By US Navy & Cover-up By Pelosi/Feinstein

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRLCDIFjl7I&t=318s



Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org San Francisco Treasure Island former residents filed lawsuit on January 21, 2020 for compensation for contamination, illnesses and fraud by government officials, agencies and also contractors.The suit filed by their lawyer Stanley Goff charged that they had not been informed about the radioactive contamination and that it had led serious illnesses and even deaths.They are seeking damages of $2 billion and also the shutdown of the development project.They also said that they had filed complaints with Cal-OHSA and other government agencies about the radiation, chemicals and toxins but had received no response and investigations.They and their lawyer also charged that there had been and continues to be a collusion between the developers to push forward with the project regardless of health and safety dangers as well as environmental dangers.They charged that in the event of a major earthquake there would. be liquefication of the Island leading to the collapse of any condo skyscrapers and hotels.Additional media:SF Treasure Island Conservation Corps Nightmare, The Cover-up Environmental Racism"No Charter School On SF Treasure Island Superfund Site!" Environmentalists/Candidates SpeakoutTreasure Island Nightmare: Whistleblowers & Former Residents Speak Out About Cancers & Cover-upSF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks OutSF Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblowers Expose Deadly Cover-up By Tetra Tech & Government: A $1 Billion Dollar Eco-FraudSF Treasure Island CHARADE, Criminal Cover-up & Fraud By US Navy & Cover-up By Pelosi/FeinsteinProduction of Labor Video Project https://youtu.be/04Aq7-TC9Ks

Speakers charged that if there was a major earthquake there would be liquefication of the Island threaten any hotels or condo skyscrapers

The speakers at the press conference reported that SF Mayor London Breed, Governor Gavin Newsom, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and Senator Kamala Harris were all. aware of the dangerous radioactive materials and toxins at the site but wanted the development continued.

The transfer of Treasure Island from the US Navy by former mayor Willie Brown, Senator Diane Feinstein and Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi has led according to former Treasure Island residents serious cancers, illnesses and deaths.

Attorney Stanley Goff with a copy of the complaint that charges that residents were harmed by radioactive materials and toxins at. the Island

According to the lawsuit, there was massive movement and transfer of the radioactive and toxic material without proper protection for. health and. safety the residents and workers.

Cal OSHA was contacted by Andre Patterson about the serious health and safety problems for Job Corps workers and it was ignored.

The Treasure Island Public School was shut down in part due to the serious contamination of the students. Now the SFUSD and the TIDA want to put a charter school on the site.