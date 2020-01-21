top
SF Treasure Island Former Residents File Suit For Contamination /Injuries & For Shutdown
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Jan 21st, 2020 4:35 PM
Former residents of San Francisco Treasure Island filed a lawsuit for their contamination by radioactive and other chemicals on them and their families and for the shutdown of the development project. They also charged there was collusion by government agencies and City, State. and National politicians to push ahead with the multi-billion dollar condo/hotel development.
sm_img_8853.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
San Francisco Treasure Island former residents filed lawsuit on January 21, 2020 for compensation for contamination, illnesses and fraud by government officials, agencies and also contractors.

The suit filed by their lawyer Stanley Goff charged that they had not been informed about the radioactive contamination and that it had led serious illnesses and even deaths.

They are seeking damages of $2 billion and also the shutdown of the development project.

They also said that they had filed complaints with Cal-OHSA and other government agencies about the radiation, chemicals and toxins but had received no response and investigations.

They and their lawyer also charged that there had been and continues to be a collusion between the developers to push forward with the project regardless of health and safety dangers as well as environmental dangers.

They charged that in the event of a major earthquake there would. be liquefication of the Island leading to the collapse of any condo skyscrapers and hotels.

Additional media:
SF Treasure Island Conservation Corps Nightmare, The Cover-up Environmental Racism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lb49dvh5hsU

"No Charter School On SF Treasure Island Superfund Site!" Environmentalists/Candidates Speakout
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCvWcgx7_qI

Treasure Island Nightmare: Whistleblowers & Former Residents Speak Out About Cancers & Cover-up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtuDlkvWJO8

SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htA8lqYc96Q

SF Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblowers Expose Deadly Cover-up By Tetra Tech & Government: A $1 Billion Dollar Eco-Fraud
https://youtu.be/lb6LxUOKWks

SF Treasure Island CHARADE, Criminal Cover-up & Fraud By US Navy & Cover-up By Pelosi/Feinstein
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRLCDIFjl7I&t=318s

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/04Aq7-TC9Ks
§Speaker Charge Liquefication Of Island in Major Earthquake
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Jan 21st, 2020 4:35 PM
treasure_island_development_condos.jpg
Speakers charged that if there was a major earthquake there would be liquefication of the Island threaten any hotels or condo skyscrapers
https://youtu.be/04Aq7-TC9Ks
§Politicians Pushed Toxic SF Treasure Island Development
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Jan 21st, 2020 4:35 PM
treasure_island_politicians.jpg
The speakers at the press conference reported that SF Mayor London Breed, Governor Gavin Newsom, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and Senator Kamala Harris were all. aware of the dangerous radioactive materials and toxins at the site but wanted the development continued.
https://youtu.be/04Aq7-TC9Ks
§Senator Feinstein, Congresswoman Pelosi and Former Mayor Willie Brown
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Jan 21st, 2020 4:35 PM
sm_feinstein__pelosi__willie_brown_2002_transferring_treasure_island.jpg
original image (720x601)
The transfer of Treasure Island from the US Navy by former mayor Willie Brown, Senator Diane Feinstein and Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi has led according to former Treasure Island residents serious cancers, illnesses and deaths.
https://youtu.be/04Aq7-TC9Ks
§Attorney Stan Goff With Complaint Of Former Treasure Island Residents
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Jan 21st, 2020 4:35 PM
sm_treasure_island_complaint_goff.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Attorney Stanley Goff with a copy of the complaint that charges that residents were harmed by radioactive materials and toxins at. the Island
https://youtu.be/04Aq7-TC9Ks
§Massive Movement Of Radioactive Material On Treasure Island With No Protection
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Jan 21st, 2020 4:35 PM
sm_treasure_island_tractor_removing_earth.jpg
original image (1280x960)
According to the lawsuit, there was massive movement and transfer of the radioactive and toxic material without proper protection for. health and. safety the residents and workers.
https://youtu.be/04Aq7-TC9Ks
§Complaint To Cal-OSHA About Contamination Ignored
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Jan 21st, 2020 4:35 PM
sm_treasure_island_cal-osha_complaint_dir11-10-16.jpg
original image (2445x3024)
Cal OSHA was contacted by Andre Patterson about the serious health and safety problems for Job Corps workers and it was ignored.
https://youtu.be/04Aq7-TC9Ks
§Treasure Island Toxic Basket Ball Court
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Jan 21st, 2020 4:35 PM
sm_treasure-island-toxic-elementary_school_site-31-with-basketball-hoops.jpg
original image (960x538)
The Treasure Island Public School was shut down in part due to the serious contamination of the students. Now the SFUSD and the TIDA want to put a charter school on the site.
https://youtu.be/04Aq7-TC9Ks
