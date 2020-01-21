WHO: People with mental health challenges organizing to advocate for ourselves. We are a grassroots group open to all people who have experienced barriers to mental health. In order to fight stigma, we openly identify ourselves as consumers, patients, clients, survivors, people with mental health challenges, people with disabilities/barriers/mad gifts/or mental illness.



WHEN: Friday, January 24th, 12pm to 1pm.



WHERE: San Francisco Civic Center Plaza, Polk and Grove Streets, 94102.



WHAT: Mad Mob SF members and community allies will hold a brief announcement for the public inauguration of our group. Then we will hold a rally and bring messages to San Francisco city officials about several mental health topics.



WHY: Mental health “consumers”, peers, etc. need to lead our own group in order to improve the mental health system. We support universal access to consumer-directed mental health care, full integration of people with mental health disabilities into society and stable, dignified housing for all. We oppose expanded conservatorships, involuntary treatment and the criminalization of people with mental health disabilities.

