top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
View other events for the week of 1/24/2020
Mad Mob SF Kick-Off Rally
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday January 24
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMad Mob SF/Raia Small
Emailraia [at] sdaction.org
Phone415-546-1333 x308
Location Details
San Francisco Civic Center Plaza, Polk and Grove Streets, 94102
WHO: People with mental health challenges organizing to advocate for ourselves. We are a grassroots group open to all people who have experienced barriers to mental health. In order to fight stigma, we openly identify ourselves as consumers, patients, clients, survivors, people with mental health challenges, people with disabilities/barriers/mad gifts/or mental illness.

WHEN: Friday, January 24th, 12pm to 1pm.

WHERE: San Francisco Civic Center Plaza, Polk and Grove Streets, 94102.

WHAT: Mad Mob SF members and community allies will hold a brief announcement for the public inauguration of our group. Then we will hold a rally and bring messages to San Francisco city officials about several mental health topics.

WHY: Mental health “consumers”, peers, etc. need to lead our own group in order to improve the mental health system. We support universal access to consumer-directed mental health care, full integration of people with mental health disabilities into society and stable, dignified housing for all. We oppose expanded conservatorships, involuntary treatment and the criminalization of people with mental health disabilities.
mm_flyer_4.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (2.0MB)
For more event information: https://sdaction.org/programs/mad-mob-sf-m...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 21st, 2020 12:30 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 157.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code