Short & Sweet POWERFULLY PEACEFUL PROTEST & MARCH! We'll meet in front of Verizon, march to MLK Park and to other nearby cellphone stores (ATT, TMobile) and then return to Verizon by noon. Only 5 or 6 blocks to walk. We'll have protest signs to lend, or make and bring your own. Please click "going" and post/share our fb pg. WHY? Because radiation from wireless telecom facilities (WTF) kills bees, trees, you and me! HELL NO, WE WON'T GLOW! Someone might go in the stores, check to see if the cellphone safety notice is posted, and -- if not -- remind them that the City of Berkeley requires them to post it. We're not saying don't use cells. Just don't often hold 'em for very long against a body part you care about. We're not saying take down all the cell towers. But 5G, geeez, it's ridiculous! (It's the planned 5th Generation WTF's we're protesting, not to be confused w/ 5 Gigahertz which is everywhere already. That's a different 5G animal.) For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1809612597...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 21st, 2020 3:29 AM