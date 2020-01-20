



"The impact of the Haitian Revolution was immeasurable. It was significant to the history of the Atlantic slave system, to the history of de-colonial and anti-imperial struggles, to the history of France, and to the history of the United States. To other slave societies, the Haitian Revolution became an example of what could be accomplished and a source of hope that figured prominently in the imaginations of enslaved peoples across the New World."

— Ashleigh Shoecraft

Our speakers will be Pierre Labossiere, Co-Founder of the Haiti Action Committee (HAC) and the Haiti Emergency Relief Fund (HERF) and Gerald Smith, co-founder of the Oscar Grant Committee



In honor of Black History Month, there will be two presentations in the East Bay



Suds, Snacks, & Socialism at the Starry Plough

Saturday, Feb 2, 2-4:30pm (program starts at 2:30pm)

3101 Shattuck Avenue at Prince Street

2 blocks from Ashby BART in Berkeley



Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library

Sunday, Feb 3, 2020 – 10:30am-12:30pm

6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

(just North of Alcatraz Ave.)



Both events are free (donations accepted)

The Haitian Revolution of 1804."The impact of the Haitian Revolution was immeasurable. It was significant to the history of the Atlantic slave system, to the history of de-colonial and anti-imperial struggles, to the history of France, and to the history of the United States. To other slave societies, the Haitian Revolution became an example of what could be accomplished and a source of hope that figured prominently in the imaginations of enslaved peoples across the New World."— Ashleigh ShoecraftOur speakers will be Pierre Labossiere, Co-Founder of the Haiti Action Committee (HAC) and the Haiti Emergency Relief Fund (HERF) and Gerald Smith, co-founder of the Oscar Grant CommitteeIn honor of Black History Month, there will be two presentations in the East BaySuds, Snacks, & Socialism at the Starry PloughSaturday, Feb 2, 2-4:30pm (program starts at 2:30pm)3101 Shattuck Avenue at Prince Street2 blocks from Ashby BART in BerkeleySunday Morning at the Marxist LibrarySunday, Feb 3, 2020 – 10:30am-12:30pm6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland(just North of Alcatraz Ave.)Both events are free (donations accepted)For info, email: gsmith1917 [at] gmail.com For more event information: http:///www.peaceandfreedom.org

