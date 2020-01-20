From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|The Haitian Revolution of 1804.
The Haitian Revolution of 1804.
"The impact of the Haitian Revolution was immeasurable. It was significant to the history of the Atlantic slave system, to the history of de-colonial and anti-imperial struggles, to the history of France, and to the history of the United States. To other slave societies, the Haitian Revolution became an example of what could be accomplished and a source of hope that figured prominently in the imaginations of enslaved peoples across the New World."
— Ashleigh Shoecraft
Our speakers will be Pierre Labossiere, Co-Founder of the Haiti Action Committee (HAC) and the Haiti Emergency Relief Fund (HERF) and Gerald Smith, co-founder of the Oscar Grant Committee
In honor of Black History Month, there will be two presentations in the East Bay
Suds, Snacks, & Socialism at the Starry Plough
Saturday, Feb 2, 2-4:30pm (program starts at 2:30pm)
3101 Shattuck Avenue at Prince Street
2 blocks from Ashby BART in Berkeley
Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
Sunday, Feb 3, 2020 – 10:30am-12:30pm
6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
(just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
Both events are free (donations accepted)
For info, email: gsmith1917 [at] gmail.com
For more event information: http:///www.peaceandfreedom.org
