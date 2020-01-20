From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|India: Modi in his Second Term Takes a Hard Right Turn
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday January 26
|Time
|10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Eugene E Ruyle
|cuyleruyle [at] mac.com
|Phone
|510-332-3865
|Location Details
|
NPML
6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
|
Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
India: Modi in his Second Term Takes a Hard Right Turn
Modi’s BJP won 303 seats in the Parliament of 545 seats in the 2019 General Elections, after completing his first term of 5 years, in which BJP did not have majority, so it was more dependent on its allied regional parties. Modi has undertaken bold move within the first year of his Second term: Removal of Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted Jammu & Kashmir state substantial autonomy; Outlawing of the Triple Talaq practice (thrice repeated word divorce by which men could divorce their wives) among Muslims; Threatened to carry out National Registration of Citizens (NRC); and enactment of Citizens Amendment Act (CAA), which permits granting of citizenship to refugees of Hindu, Christian & Sikh faiths from three countries, but not Muslims: Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Each of these moves go against the spirit of the staunchly secular Indian Constitution. Students and Muslims, joined by secular persons of Hindu, Christian and Sikh faiths, have begun strong opposition to these moves of the government, and now the Left Parties are organizing workers to oppose government’s Neo-Liberal policies. The latest incident of goons attacking and injuring Left Students and Faculty members at the prestigious Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU) has added to the tension in society already tense. What is in store for India the years ahead with Modi at the helm? Our ICSS member, Raj Sahai who closely monitors the political and economic affairs in India will present his views. Q/A will follow his 50 minute talk.
Sunday, Jan 26, 2020 – 10:30am-12:30pm
6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
FREE — but we will pass the hat to support ICSS — FREE
About Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
A weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.
For info or to subscribe to our weekly announcements,
Call Gene Ruyle at 510-332-3865 or email: cuyleruyle [at] mac.com
For our full schedule, go to icssmarx.org
Labor donated by ICSS volunteers
For more event information: http://icssmarx.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 20th, 2020 4:25 PM
