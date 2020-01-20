Every day that the Trump/Pence regime remains in power threatens the future of humanity and life on the planet. Immigrants, including children, in camps in growing numbers and under ever more brutal conditions; environmental devastation accelerated; war, even nuclear war threatened; white supremacist rule promotes fascist mobs and racist mass murders; truth and science erased; the right to abortion near gone; the rule of law and democratic and civil rights being stripped away -- this is fascism unfolding in power. Everyone with a conscience must face this hard truth. But that is not enough -- we must ACT ON IT. This meeting will wrestle with the question of how to put the movement #OUTNOW on the map on a whole new level. For more event information: http://refusefascism.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 20th, 2020 2:18 PM