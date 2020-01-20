From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & ElectionsView other events for the week of 1/26/2020
|Meeting on taking #OUTNOW Trump/Pence must go, to a new level
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday January 26
|Time
|2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Refuse Fascism Bay Area
|Location Details
|
Unitarian Universalist Society of S.F.
1187 Franklin St. @ Geary
San Francisco
|
Every day that the Trump/Pence regime remains in power threatens the future of humanity and life on the planet. Immigrants, including children, in camps in growing numbers and under ever more brutal conditions; environmental devastation accelerated; war, even nuclear war threatened; white supremacist rule promotes fascist mobs and racist mass murders; truth and science erased; the right to abortion near gone; the rule of law and democratic and civil rights being stripped away -- this is fascism unfolding in power. Everyone with a conscience must face this hard truth. But that is not enough -- we must ACT ON IT. This meeting will wrestle with the question of how to put the movement #OUTNOW on the map on a whole new level.
For more event information: http://refusefascism.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 20th, 2020 2:18 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network