San Mateo Peace Action--Rally for Women on the SF Peninsula
by R. Robertson
Sunday Jan 19th, 2020 9:49 PM
Every Saturday, San Mateo Peace Action sponsors a protest at 3rd Ave and El Camino Real from 3pm... but one Saturday out of the year is extraordinary.
sm_wm2020smabolishice.jpg
original image (6584x4209)
Photos by Wesley Chang, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

2020 marked the third year that three groups on the San Francisco Peninsula have come together to sponsor a musical rally in solidarity with the Women's March. San Mateo Peace Action, Indivisible CA-14 and the Raging Grannies Action League make sure that Peninsula residents who can't make it to the big city have an option to express their support for women's rights at a smaller, local venue.

As was the case in San Francisco, protesters in San Mateo demonstrated concern for multiple issues. Many raised signs calling for immigrant rights and climate action. Laura H. of San Mateo Peace Action stepped up to the mic and spoke to the importance of recognizing that the issues are interrelated. She said that moving forward we can't waste any opportunity to stand for peace, stand for women and stand for families.

The Raging Grannies chanted "Being polite is no solution, Grannies rise up for revolution!" which morphed into "Being polite is no solution, the PEOPLE rise up for revolution!" after input from the crowd. In the 35-year Raging Granny tradition, they dressed in stereotypical "Granny wear" featuring flowered hats and aprons, then made a quick costume change to judicial robes with lace collars for a tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg. RBG is 86 years old this year, a contemporary of many of the Grannies.
§300 So. El Camino Real, San Mateo
by R.R. Sunday Jan 19th, 2020 9:49 PM
sm_indywm2020building.jpg
original image (6517x3363)
§The intersection of El Camino at 3rd Ave. is well traversed and protesters let passing traffic in on their various peeves
by R.R. Sunday Jan 19th, 2020 9:49 PM
sm_indywom202smelcamino.jpg
original image (5083x3577)
§Happy Birthday Roe v. Wade Banner
by R.R. Sunday Jan 19th, 2020 9:49 PM
sm_indywm2020roehappy.jpg
original image (6279x3577)
January 22 will be the 47th year since the passage of legislation legalizing abortion
§Singers include members of SMPA
by R.R. Sunday Jan 19th, 2020 9:49 PM
sm_indywm2020smgrannieslaura.jpg
original image (6720x4480)
§Welcoming arrivals to the annual musical rally
by R.R. Sunday Jan 19th, 2020 9:49 PM
sm_wm2020smcksigns.jpg
original image (5456x3750)
§Hats
by R.R. Sunday Jan 19th, 2020 9:49 PM
sm_wm2020grns3.jpg
original image (3379x4266)
§Families
by R.R. Sunday Jan 19th, 2020 9:49 PM
sm_indywm2020sm1.jpg
original image (4929x3997)
§Tribute to RBG
by R.R. Sunday Jan 19th, 2020 9:49 PM
sm_indywm2020smgrnsrbg.jpg
original image (5704x4006)
§Raging Granny Guitarist in Pre-suffrage Outfit (at left)
by R.R. Sunday Jan 19th, 2020 9:49 PM
sm_indywm2020grnstribute2.jpg
original image (5682x4108)
Authentic antique traveling outfit from the 1890's ... women didn't gain the right to vote until 1920.
§Audience participation
by R.R. Sunday Jan 19th, 2020 9:49 PM
sm_indywm202smgrnstrib3.jpg
original image (6585x4390)
§Some of the Signs that San Mateo Peace Action Displays Weekly
by R.R. Sunday Jan 19th, 2020 9:49 PM
sm_indywm2020smsigns.jpg
original image (4632x4254)
