From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | WomynView other events for the week of 1/26/2020
|Rekindling the Movement that Won Abortion Rights
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday January 26
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Bob Price
|Location Details
|
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St (near Ellis), SF
(near Civic Center BART, Muni Lines 19, 31, 38, 47 49)
Wheelchair accessible
|
Veteran abortion rights defender Nancy Reiko Kato analyzes the critical fight that led to this fundamental right for women. Join the discussion on how best to keep abortion and expand reproductive justice.
This is the featured topic of the monthly Freedom Socialist Party meeting. Home-cooked meal served at 12:15pm for $8-10 donation.
For more information: 415-864-1278 • bayareafsp [at] socialism.com • http://fb.com/fspbayarea
For more event information: http://www.socialism.com
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 19th, 2020 1:40 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network