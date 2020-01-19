



This is the featured topic of the monthly Freedom Socialist Party meeting. Home-cooked meal served at 12:15pm for $8-10 donation.



Veteran abortion rights defender Nancy Reiko Kato analyzes the critical fight that led to this fundamental right for women. Join the discussion on how best to keep abortion and expand reproductive justice. This is the featured topic of the monthly Freedom Socialist Party meeting. Home-cooked meal served at 12:15pm for $8-10 donation. For more information: 415-864-1278

