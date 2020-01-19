top
Date Sunday January 26
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorBob Price
Location Details
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St (near Ellis), SF
(near Civic Center BART, Muni Lines 19, 31, 38, 47 49)
Wheelchair accessible
Veteran abortion rights defender Nancy Reiko Kato analyzes the critical fight that led to this fundamental right for women. Join the discussion on how best to keep abortion and expand reproductive justice.

This is the featured topic of the monthly Freedom Socialist Party meeting. Home-cooked meal served at 12:15pm for $8-10 donation.

For more information: 415-864-1278 • bayareafsp [at] socialism.comhttp://fb.com/fspbayarea
For more event information: http://www.socialism.com

