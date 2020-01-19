Fred Craves is the owner of Gamechanger LLC. For over a year, he and his lackeys, The Law offices of Alan J horowitz and "the Evictors" have been harrassing The West Oakland Wood St community, all in attempt to develop the land beneath their feet.



Join The United Front Against Displacement and The West Oakland Wood St Community in a Rally against the Law offices of Alan J Horowitz. These law offices call themselves "The Evictors" and specialize in helping landlords evict working people. The Billionaire Fred Craves is using these law offices to harrass and take legal action against the homeless residents of Wood st. These crooks want to develop the land and make millions, leaving the homeless people of Oakland with nothing and nowhere to go. For more event information: http://chng.it/N9957bmxjt

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 19th, 2020 10:00 AM