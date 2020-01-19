From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView other events for the week of 1/27/2020
|Rally Against Mass Evictions
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday January 27
|Time
|3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|The United Front Against Displacement
|wewontgo [at] riseup.net
|Phone
|5108159978
|Location Details
|510 3rd St, Oakland, CA 94607
|
Fred Craves is the owner of Gamechanger LLC. For over a year, he and his lackeys, The Law offices of Alan J horowitz and "the Evictors" have been harrassing The West Oakland Wood St community, all in attempt to develop the land beneath their feet.
Join The United Front Against Displacement and The West Oakland Wood St Community in a Rally against the Law offices of Alan J Horowitz. These law offices call themselves "The Evictors" and specialize in helping landlords evict working people. The Billionaire Fred Craves is using these law offices to harrass and take legal action against the homeless residents of Wood st. These crooks want to develop the land and make millions, leaving the homeless people of Oakland with nothing and nowhere to go.
For more event information: http://chng.it/N9957bmxjt
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 19th, 2020 10:00 AM
§Come Together, Fight Back!
Wood st residents at a previous Rally at Oakland City Hall. Residents have been fighting their eviction for over a year.
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network