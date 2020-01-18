top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Womyn
Women Rise Together in San Francisco J18
by R. Robertson
Saturday Jan 18th, 2020 10:58 PM
20,000 by some estimates in San Francisco for the world's fourth Women’s March.
sm_wm2020sfdisenhofpoopemoji.jpg
original image (2200x1467)
Photos by Steve Disenhof, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

High spirits kept the crowd moving along the nearly 2-mile trek from Civic Center Plaza to the Embarcadero. But first, speeches and songs from the steps of City Hall filled the air. Several contingents gathered to march together including a "Stop the Patriarchy!" group.

Women said they are back to march for equality, social justice, and women's rights. This year climate justice and immigrant rights were added to the mix. Anti-war sentiment was strong.

Before the rally and march launched, several Democratic clubs sponsored a poster making party and brunch from 9am. Many women carried signs expressing confidence in the outcome of the November election. One said "Put out the Garbage 11-03-20" another said simply "We'll Vote Him Out."
§Black
by R. Robertson Saturday Jan 18th, 2020 10:58 PM
sm_wm2020sfblacktop.jpg
original image (2200x1467)
§Red
by R. Robertson Saturday Jan 18th, 2020 10:58 PM
sm_wm202sfdisnhofred.jpg
original image (2200x1467)
§Opening
by R. Robertson Saturday Jan 18th, 2020 10:58 PM
sm_wm2020sfdiesnhofprayer.jpg
original image (2200x1467)
§Iconic SF
by R. Robertson Saturday Jan 18th, 2020 10:58 PM
sm_wm2020sfdisenhofcablecar.jpg
original image (2200x1467)
§World of Drumming
by R. Robertson Saturday Jan 18th, 2020 10:58 PM
sm_wm2020sfdisenhofdrum.jpg
original image (2200x1467)
§Glide stickers
by R. Robertson Saturday Jan 18th, 2020 10:58 PM
sm_wm2020sfdisenhofglide.jpg
original image (2200x1467)
§Chanting
by R. Robertson Saturday Jan 18th, 2020 10:58 PM
sm_wm2020sfdisenhoflean.jpg
original image (2200x1467)
§Mujeres
by R. Robertson Saturday Jan 18th, 2020 10:58 PM
sm_wm2020sfdisenhofmujeres.jpg
original image (2200x1467)
§Two great signs
by R. Robertson Saturday Jan 18th, 2020 10:58 PM
sm_wm202sfdisenhofgoodsigns.jpg
original image (1942x2200)
§Boy with sign
by R. Robertson Saturday Jan 18th, 2020 10:58 PM
sm_wm2020sfdisnehofboywithsign.jpg
original image (2200x1467)
§March!
by R. Robertson Saturday Jan 18th, 2020 10:58 PM
sm_wmsfsdisenhof1.jpg
original image (2200x1467)
§Protect Women of Color
by R. Robertson Saturday Jan 18th, 2020 10:58 PM
sm_wm2020sfdisnenhofsisters.jpg
original image (2200x1467)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 157.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code