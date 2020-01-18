From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

SF Treasure Island Conservation Corps Nightmare, Cover-up & Environmental Racism by Labor Video Project

Saturday Jan 18th, 2020 9:48 AM Workers at the California Conservation Corps Treasure Island training center talk about their contamination from radiation. Other residents of Treasure Island and Hunters Point connect their



They report that they and their families have been poisoned by the Treasure Island superfund site which was formerly a naval training center for radioactive warfare.



California America Corp workers were also not informed about the danger of the radioactive contamination despite the fact that it is a Superfund site and many of them were getting sick with serious health problems.



Additionally, children at Treasure Island were also being contaminated with toxins and also were facing a cancer epidemic.

Tetra Tech radiation health and safety inspectors have also been fired for exposing the serious health and safety dangers and the falsification of testing by this company.



Production of Labor Video Project

Massive amounts of contaminated dirt is being moved and removed without the protection of the workers, residents and students at the charter school. Despite being a Superfund site the Job Corps workers received no training or protection from the radioactive material. Many have suffered with cancer and other illnesses.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is aware of the contamination and illnesses at Treasure Island but has covered it up and continues to allow the dangerous development threatening the health and safety of the workers, residents and charter school students and teachers.

The Treasure Island Jobs Corps Center management and California state officials including former governor Jerry Brown and Gavin Newsom have been informed of the serious health and and safety dangers but support billion dollar condo development on the Island and Hunters Point. State agencies have covered up serious dangers to workers and the public.

Treasure Island was a US Naval training center for radioactive warfare and large amounts of radioactive material were dispersed on the Island. Despite this San Francisco and California politicians pushed for condo development on the polluted island. Many workers and residents on the Island have suffered from cancers and other illnesses and children have died as a result of this deadly contamination.

Workers and children at Treasure Island have been contaminated by radioactive waste on the Island. There has been no inspections and investigation by Cal-OSHA despite the formal complaints made by residents.