top
Peninsula
Peninsula
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Peninsula | Government & Elections
Demonstrators Form Giant Human Sign "Truth Matters" in Front of Facebook HQ
by R. Robertson
Saturday Jan 18th, 2020 12:39 AM
Facebook continues to refuse to check for accuracy in their political ads. Many bodies made for a huge display of protest.
laurastecbest.jpg
A group of demonstrators, each bearing a large letter, stood in front of Facebook’s "thumbs up" sign at the company's Menlo Park, California headquarters on January 17. They called out Facebook for its continued refusal to fact check political advertisements, their message formed with letters that spelled out "TRUTH MATTERS."

Truth loving activists have long asked why Facebook won't put the brakes on its spread of digital disinformation. Now it seems that even top Democrats are at war with Facebook leadership. Democratic presidential nominee Pete Buttigieg, has been quoted as saying that "Zuckerberg has too much power." On January 16th Nancy Pelosi slammed Facebook, calling it a "shameful" company. She accused it of being "accomplices for misleading the American people with money from God-knows where."

Locally, a group that was active in the 1990's called Bay Area Action gathered anew to bring their complaint directly to Facebook's front door. Before the turn of the century, these activists frequently took their message against nuclear testing to venues including bridges over the Bay Area's highway 101. On Friday, friends regrouped to form their human sign as close to Facebook as they could get...in front of the social media giant's iconic "like" sign on highway 84 during rush hour.
§Crossing the highway in front of FB headquarters
by R. Robertson Saturday Jan 18th, 2020 12:39 AM
laurasteccross.jpg
§Facebook HQ is where Willow Rd. deadends at Hwy 84
by R. Robertson Saturday Jan 18th, 2020 12:39 AM
laurastecwalk.jpg
Menlo Park, CA.
§1990's above Hwy 101
by R. Robertson Saturday Jan 18th, 2020 12:39 AM
sm_laurastec90stopnuclear.jpg
original image (1384x1046)
§Lettering in 1990's
by R. Robertson Saturday Jan 18th, 2020 12:39 AM
sm_1990letters.jpg
original image (1372x898)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 157.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code