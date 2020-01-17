Join us for an evening of tribute, music and conversation with Puerto Rican patriot and visionary, Oscar López Rivera. This event is part of a national U.S. speaking tour titled “Oscar López Rivera—Two Years Later: Resistance and Resilience”.



Two years after his release as a political prisoner for 36 years, Oscar López Rivera is returning to the Bay Area to share his current work in Puerto Rico post hurricanes Irma and Maria, and against a backdrop of a series of earthquakes that have stricken the island over the last few weeks.



Since his release in 2017, he founded the Oscar López Rivera Foundation, Libertá, through which he has been leading efforts to strengthen grassroots community organizing, demanding the auditing and cancelation of the island’s debt and advocating for the Puerto Rico’s sovereignty.

For more event information: https://lapena.org/event/olr2020/

