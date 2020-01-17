top
Related Categories: Americas | East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
Oscar López Rivera at La Peña Cultural Center
Date Saturday February 22
Time 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorNatalia
Emailhttps://lapena.org/contact/
Phone510-849-2568
Location Details
La Peña Cultural Center
3105 Shattuck Ave.
Berkeley, CA 94705
Join us for an evening of tribute, music and conversation with Puerto Rican patriot and visionary, Oscar López Rivera. This event is part of a national U.S. speaking tour titled “Oscar López Rivera—Two Years Later: Resistance and Resilience”.

Two years after his release as a political prisoner for 36 years, Oscar López Rivera is returning to the Bay Area to share his current work in Puerto Rico post hurricanes Irma and Maria, and against a backdrop of a series of earthquakes that have stricken the island over the last few weeks.

Since his release in 2017, he founded the Oscar López Rivera Foundation, Libertá, through which he has been leading efforts to strengthen grassroots community organizing, demanding the auditing and cancelation of the island’s debt and advocating for the Puerto Rico’s sovereignty.
sm_oscar_lopez_rivera_speaking_tour.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
For more event information: https://lapena.org/event/olr2020/

Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 17th, 2020 6:49 PM
