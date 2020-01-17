top
International
International
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: International | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
IMF Chief Warns of Financial Disaster Driven by Inequality
by Kate Zeller
Friday Jan 17th, 2020 9:59 AM
IMF Head Kristalina Georgieva warns of a return of the Great Depression driven by inequality and financial sector instability in a speech delivered at the Peterson Institute of International Economics.
Washington DC - IMF Head Kristalina Georgieva warns of a return of the Great Depression driven by inequality and financial sector instability in a speech delivered at the Peterson Institute of International Economics. Georgieva highlighted new IMF research that compares the current economy to the "roaring 1920s" economy that culminated in the great market crash of 1929.

"The IMF delivered a stark message about the potential for another massive financial disaster that we last experienced during the Great Depression," noted United Nations finance expert and Jubilee USA Director Eric LeCompte. "With inequality on the rise and concerns of stability in the markets, we need to take this warning seriously."

In addition to financial sector stability and growing inequality, Georgieva shared that we face additional challenges in the current economy.

"Trade problems and climate-driven weather events pose additional risks at this time," said LeCompte. "It's imperative that we ensure the financial sector is free of risky behavior and corruption if we want to protect ourselves from another global financial crisis."
http://www.jubileeusa.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 157.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code