Women's March Rally in Alameda
Date Saturday January 18
Time 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorWM Volunteers
Location Details
Safeway parking lot car entrance, 867 Island Dr, Alameda, CA 94502
WOMEN'S MARCH Rally in Alameda

When: Jan. 18th, 2020 @ 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM

Where: Safeway parking lot car entrance on Island Dr.

We believe that Women’s Rights are Human Rights and Human Rights are Women’s Rights. We must create a society in which women – including Black women, Native women, poor women, immigrant women, disabled women, Muslim women, women of all faiths or non-Faiths, lesbian queer and trans women – are free and able to care for and nurture their families, however they are formed, in safe and healthy environments free from structural impediments.

Unity Principals:

ENDING VIOLENCE

REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS

LGBTQIA RIGHTS

WORKER’S RIGHTS

CIVIL RIGHTS

DISABILITY RIGHTS

IMMIGRANT RIGHTS

ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE
For more event information: https://www.510families.com/womens-march-o...

Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 17th, 2020 8:46 AM
