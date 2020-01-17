View other events for the week of 1/18/2020
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
|Women's March Rally in Alameda
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday January 18
|Time
|12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|WM Volunteers
|Location Details
|Safeway parking lot car entrance, 867 Island Dr, Alameda, CA 94502
|
WOMEN'S MARCH Rally in Alameda
When: Jan. 18th, 2020 @ 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Where: Safeway parking lot car entrance on Island Dr.
We believe that Women’s Rights are Human Rights and Human Rights are Women’s Rights. We must create a society in which women – including Black women, Native women, poor women, immigrant women, disabled women, Muslim women, women of all faiths or non-Faiths, lesbian queer and trans women – are free and able to care for and nurture their families, however they are formed, in safe and healthy environments free from structural impediments.
Unity Principals:
ENDING VIOLENCE
REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS
LGBTQIA RIGHTS
WORKER’S RIGHTS
CIVIL RIGHTS
DISABILITY RIGHTS
IMMIGRANT RIGHTS
ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE
For more event information: https://www.510families.com/womens-march-o...
Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 17th, 2020 8:46 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network