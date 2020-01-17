WOMEN'S MARCH Rally in Alameda



When: Jan. 18th, 2020 @ 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM



Where: Safeway parking lot car entrance on Island Dr.



We believe that Women’s Rights are Human Rights and Human Rights are Women’s Rights. We must create a society in which women – including Black women, Native women, poor women, immigrant women, disabled women, Muslim women, women of all faiths or non-Faiths, lesbian queer and trans women – are free and able to care for and nurture their families, however they are formed, in safe and healthy environments free from structural impediments.



Unity Principals:



ENDING VIOLENCE



REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS



LGBTQIA RIGHTS



WORKER’S RIGHTS



CIVIL RIGHTS



DISABILITY RIGHTS



IMMIGRANT RIGHTS



ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE



