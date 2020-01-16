top
Central Valley
Central Valley
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Central Valley | Education & Student Activism | Racial Justice
Exploring California Pan African Heritage in Elk Grove, California
by Michael Harris
Thursday Jan 16th, 2020 8:26 PM
2020 Black History Month, Early California Pan African Heritage
choris_2.jpg
The Elk Grove Historical Society is helping celebrate 2020 Black History Month. Together, with many other stakeholders, we will build a more authentic inclusive story of Early California.

This special 2020 Black History Month takes a deeper dive looking at the 250th Anniversary of Monterey, CA that was established as the Capital of Alta California. The African Latino population remains an open secret.

Elk Grove Historical Society and the inaugural 2019 Early California Days sparked renewed interest in how both free and enslaved people of Pan African Heritage were major contributors throughout historic Alta California's, Spanish period, Mexican period on the way to U.S. Statehood in 1850.

Join us as we share our new research, documentation, preservation and interpretation of 1840-1880.

Today's City of Elk Grove, at Historic Murphy's Coral, opened up the way during the Bear Flag Revolt. Several people of Pan African Ancestry played profound leading role in the acquisition of California in to the United States of America.

Come and discover how early pioneers of Pan African ancestry, "hidden figures" yet to be fully valued or appreciated will soon become apart of our California Public Education System.

We are sharing a holistic approach to Early California History that reflects recognition of primary source documentation, as a positive new way forward for a more inclusive and accurate presentation of California History, that includes people of African Ancestry.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 157.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code