|Sunday February 02
|2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Concert/Show
|San Jose Peace & Justice Center
|sharatlin [at] hotmail.com
San Jose Peace and Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San Jose, CA 95112
Bus routes: 22, 522, 23, 523, 55, 64, 66, 68, 72, 73, 168, 181, 500, Hwy 17 Express, MST 55, LRT
A talk and concert presentation by Dr. Subhendu Ghosh
Despite differences in religions, the diverse people of India have all contributed to build a very rich and composite culture that is beautifully reflected in literature and music. Dr. Ghosh presents a musical journey through India?s traditions of secular poetry beginning from the 13th century to the present day.
Dr. Ghosh is the founder of the popular cultural organizations Pratidhwani and Sangwari based in Delhi, and the fusion music group Dhun based in Dresden, Germany. He is currently Professor and Head of the Department of Biophysics at the University of Delhi South Campus.
Open to the public
Wheelchair accessible at rear entrance
Sponsored by:
San Jose Peace & Justice Center, Ambedkar King Study Circle, Association for India's Development - Bay Area Chapter
For more event information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 16th, 2020 6:53 PM
