From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Media Activism & Independent Media
Rainier Redoubt - Individual OPSEC and Personal Security
Learn about OPSEC and the many resources that are available to help you protect yourself against identity theft, data breach, and unlawful government surveillance.
Operations Security, or OPSEC, is the process by which we protect information that can be used against us. OPSEC challenges us to look at ourselves through the eyes of an adversary (individuals, groups, countries, organizations). Essentially, anyone who can harm people, resources, or mission is an adversary. OPSEC should be used to protect your personal and sensitive information, and thereby deny the adversary the ability to act.
In September 2017, I published a short (53 page) paper "Individual OPSEC & Personal Security" with tips and resources that you can use to make yourself and your family a little bit safer. The paper was re-published to several web-sites.
While most who read the paper found the information to be useful, you should be aware that at least one government agency in western Washington objected to the paper because it showed individuals how to prevent government surveillance of the civilian community.
You can download a PDF copy of this paper here: https://goo.gl/WtpUo4
This paper is a couple of years old (September 2017) so some links may no longer be active, but the overall OPSEC and Personal Security information remains valid.
Please share the information in this guide with others, your friends, family, and co-workers. Like immunizations, the more people around you who are immune to a disease, the less likely you are to catch that disease. Similarly, the more people around you who have defenses against a security threat, the less likely you are to become susceptible to that threat because of something someone else did, such as a data breach, or e-mail compromise. When more people in your life regularly practice individual OPSEC and implement personal security in their own lives, there is a cumulative effect increasing the overall security of everyone in the group.
In September 2017, I published a short (53 page) paper "Individual OPSEC & Personal Security" with tips and resources that you can use to make yourself and your family a little bit safer. The paper was re-published to several web-sites.
While most who read the paper found the information to be useful, you should be aware that at least one government agency in western Washington objected to the paper because it showed individuals how to prevent government surveillance of the civilian community.
You can download a PDF copy of this paper here: https://goo.gl/WtpUo4
This paper is a couple of years old (September 2017) so some links may no longer be active, but the overall OPSEC and Personal Security information remains valid.
Please share the information in this guide with others, your friends, family, and co-workers. Like immunizations, the more people around you who are immune to a disease, the less likely you are to catch that disease. Similarly, the more people around you who have defenses against a security threat, the less likely you are to become susceptible to that threat because of something someone else did, such as a data breach, or e-mail compromise. When more people in your life regularly practice individual OPSEC and implement personal security in their own lives, there is a cumulative effect increasing the overall security of everyone in the group.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network