No More NAFTA's! SF Protest to Stop USMCA NAFTA 2.0 at Feinstein's Mansion by Labor Video Project

Thursday Jan 16th, 2020 12:34 PM A rally was held at Democratic party Senator Diane Feinstein's mansion in Pacifica Heights to protest the USMCA NAFTA 2.0 corporate trade agreement that will continue to allow the outsourcing, privatization and union busting in the US, Mexico and Canada



USMCA has not only been hailed by Trump, the US Chamber of Commerce and Nancy Pelosi but AFL-CIO president Richard Trumpka and the AFL-CIO. Only the IAM, UFCW and UE unions have opposed it. It has been opposed by most national environmental and climate organizations yet no rallies and protests have been organized against it.



This rally was sponsored by the United Public Workers For Action.



Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org

Feinstein and Trump are both supporting USMCA which will benefit the multi-nationals and union busters on both sides of the border.

The USMCA NAFTA 2.0 corporate deal will continue to support union busting on both sides of the border. Fired workers in Mexico at GM, Rockwell Automation and throughout the country are fighting for their jobs back and USMCA will not change these union busting methods.

AFL-CIO president Richard Trumpka has said that USMCSA is a great agreement and joined with Pelosi, Trump and the US Chamber Commerce in pushing this corporate trade deal.

Al Rojas, co-founder of the UFWA and with LCLAA Sacramento spoke against passage of the USMCA NAFTA 2.0 and talked about the reactionary nature of this agreement and the failure of most US unions to oppose it.