Lawsuit Challenges Trump Plan to Frack, Drill 1 Million Acres of California Public Lands, Minerals by Center for Biological Diversity

Wednesday Jan 15th, 2020 8:20 PM

LOS ANGELES, January 14, 2020 — Conservation groups sued the Trump administration today challenging the last step in the administration’s plan to allow oil drilling and fracking on more than 1 million acres of public lands and minerals in Central California.