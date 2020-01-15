



Ages 16 and above can pre-register or register to vote, but all ages are welcome to attend the workshops. Refreshments will be provided and there will be merch for sale. There will also be a raffle for some free merch!



Learn through workshops from organizations including Californians for Justice and MAP's Gun Violence Team.



Come register with your friends - all you need to bring is a drivers license or the last 4 digits of your social security number!



Please RSVP on our Eventbrite: Join MFOLSJ to register to vote and attend workshops from numerous nonprofit groups!Ages 16 and above can pre-register or register to vote, but all ages are welcome to attend the workshops. Refreshments will be provided and there will be merch for sale. There will also be a raffle for some free merch!Learn through workshops from organizations including Californians for Justice and MAP's Gun Violence Team.Come register with your friends - all you need to bring is a drivers license or the last 4 digits of your social security number!Please RSVP on our Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/march-for-our-lives-san-jose-voter-registration-drive-tickets-89431707645 For more event information: https://www.marchforourlivessj.org/

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 15th, 2020 8:18 PM