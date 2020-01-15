top
Related Categories: South Bay | Education & Student Activism | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services
March for Our Lives San José: Voter Registration Drive
Date Saturday February 01
Time 1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Organizer/AuthorMarch for Our Lives San José
Almaden Community Center
6445 Camden Avenue
San Jose, CA 95120
Join MFOLSJ to register to vote and attend workshops from numerous nonprofit groups!

Ages 16 and above can pre-register or register to vote, but all ages are welcome to attend the workshops. Refreshments will be provided and there will be merch for sale. There will also be a raffle for some free merch!

Learn through workshops from organizations including Californians for Justice and MAP's Gun Violence Team.

Come register with your friends - all you need to bring is a drivers license or the last 4 digits of your social security number!

Please RSVP on our Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/march-for-our-lives-san-jose-voter-registration-drive-tickets-89431707645
For more event information: https://www.marchforourlivessj.org/

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 15th, 2020 8:18 PM
