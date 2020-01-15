Newsom Administration Officially Begins Delta Tunnel Planning with 'Notice of Preparation' by Dan Bacher

Wednesday Jan 15th, 2020 6:47 PM

“Newsom's water portfolio was announced only a week ago and already he is racing to build the one tunnel project,” said Regina Chichizola, co-director of Save California Salmon. “His stated commitment to building the proposed Sites Reservoir and water diversions, and a new massive tunnel are a slap in the face to the North state and salmon dependent people.”