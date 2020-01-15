top
California
Equal Rights Advocates Contingents at Women's March SF & Oakland
Date Saturday January 18
Time 10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorEqual Rights Advocates
Location Details
Equal Rights Advocates (ERA), 1170 Market, Suite 700 @ 11:30 AM before Women's March San Francisco

Oscar Grant/Frank Ogawa Plaza, 1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, Oakland, CA 94612 @ 10 AM before Women's March Oakland
Equal Rights Advocates Contingents at Women's March SF and Women's March Oakland

Are you ready?

2020 is going to be a BIG year for us to use our power and reclaim our democracy for gender rights and inclusion—for everyone. Join ERA at the 2020 Women’s March in San Francisco OR the East Bay!

In San Francisco:

Join ERA's Executive Director Noreen Farrell for festive sign making, bagels, and coffee, then march with ERA's contingent in the San Francisco Women's March. Gather at 1170 Market, Suite 700 for sign making and refreshments at 11:30 AM; get ready to march at 1 PM!

In the East Bay:

Join ERA's Deputy Director Delia Coleman at our Take Action table at the Community Action Fair as we stick it to the patriarchy (Hint: we need you to stick it to the patriarchy, too)! Meet us at Oscar Grant/Frank Ogawa Plaza at 10 AM for sign making. Then after the march, meet us back at the plaza for the Community Action Fair, which begins at 12:00 noon.
For more event information: https://www.equalrights.org/events/womens-...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 15th, 2020 2:02 PM
