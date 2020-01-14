



Accompanying this fold in will be a screening of “And Then They Came For Us.” Watch the trailer:



https://vimeo.com/210002629



Co-presented by Oakland Asian Cultural Center, Tsuru for Solidarity, and Oakland Public Library.



This event is free with a $3-5 suggested donation. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.



Event link:

