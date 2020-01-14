top
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Immigrant Rights
View other events for the week of 2/ 7/2020
Tsuru Fold-In & Film Screening
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday February 07
Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorOakland Asian Cultural Center
Location Details
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
388 Ninth Street, Suite 290
Oakland, CA 94607
Never again is NOW. Join OACC and Tsuru for Solidarity for a “Tsuru Fold In,” to fold cranes that will join the “National Pilgrimage to Close the Camps” in June 2020. This movement plans to bring 125,000 paper cranes, or tsuru, as expressions of solidarity with immigrant and refugee communities that are under attack today. The 125,000 cranes represent the members of the community who were rounded up and incarcerated in U.S. concentration camps during World War II, including both Japanese Americans and Japanese Latin Americans. Learn more at tsuruforsolidarity.org.

Accompanying this fold in will be a screening of “And Then They Came For Us.” Watch the trailer:

https://vimeo.com/210002629

Co-presented by Oakland Asian Cultural Center, Tsuru for Solidarity, and Oakland Public Library.

This event is free with a $3-5 suggested donation. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.

Event link: https://oacc.cc/event/tsuru-fold-in-film-screening/
RSVP here: https://oacc.liveimpact.org/li/8737/sevent/evt/home/132408/69
20200207andthenwebthumbnail-01.png
For more event information: https://oacc.cc/event/tsuru-fold-in-film-s...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 14th, 2020 11:55 AM
