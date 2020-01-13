top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Police State & Prisons
Coordinated Stalking by Multiple Persons
by Ilona Gazarova
Monday Jan 13th, 2020 10:14 PM
Advocacy for Humankind is an organization that seeks to eradicate crimes of coordinated stalking through public awareness, education and advocacy for victims.
afh_email_1.png
Coordinated stalking is different from the more familiar one-on-one stalking. It can be defined as a set of protocols whereby a victim is surveilled, stalked and harassed in covert ways by many people who are working together.

Coordinated stalking protocols were used by Harvey Weinstein to silence 87 women over a course of 30 years. Ronan Farrow and fellow journalists were also stalked and harassed while investigating Weinstein. The Church of Scientology uses coordinated stalking to persecute and punish those they perceive to be enemies of the church, as documented by Leah Remini in her A&E show, Scientology and the Aftermath.

Coordinated stalking protocols have been developed over many decades, the earliest demonstration being the subjugation of citizens in East Germany by the Stasi (or State Security Service), one of the most effective and oppressive intelligence and secret police agencies ever to have existed.

Though the tactics used are illegal, they are hard to prove and even harder to prosecute. Protocols include, but are not limited to the following:

Slander campaigns
Illegal surveillance
Stalking and harassment by multiple persons (Tailing on foot and in vehicles)
Hacking devices and GPS tracking
Online harassment and bullying
Road bullying
Intercepting communications
Home and vehicle break-ins
Noise campaigns
False criminal charges
EMF weapons (a ranged weapon that damages its target with highly focused energy, including laser, microwaves and particle beams).

The result of these practices is deep violation of a victim’s privacy and erosion of their mental, physical and emotional well-being (by inducing anxiety, fear, and paranoia).

Currently there is no recourse for victims and perpetrators operate above the law.

For more information about Advocacy For Humankind and the crimes of coordinated stalking, please visit:

http://www.advocacyforhumankind.com
