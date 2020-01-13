top
North Bay
North Bay
protest cheer
Women of Color Contingent at Women's March Santa Rosa
Date Saturday January 18
Time 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRaizes Collective
Location Details
Santa Rosa Plaza, 1071 Santa Rosa Plaza, Santa Rosa, California 95401
Women's March Santa Rosa 2020: Women of Color Contingent

WHEN: Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

WHERE: Santa Rosa Plaza, 1071 Santa Rosa Plaza, Santa Rosa, California 95401, then walk to the Women's March together

Join us and stand in solidarity with the Women Of Color Contingent at the Santa Rosa Women's March. Rise up, be loud, and make your presence be felt. We are unapologetically taking the streets to show our righteous indignation while calling attention to Womxn of Color (trans, gender non-conforming, and hetero) experiencing violence at higher socio-political marginalization.

Let's meet at 10:30am in front of the Santa Rosa Plaza by the big hand statue so we can walk over to the rally together!
____________________________________________________________

En español:

Contingente de Mujers de Color

Únase en solidaridad con el contingente de mujeres de color en la Marcha de mujeres de Santa Rosa. Levántate, vamos hacer ruido y hagamos sentir nuestra presencia. Estamos tomando las calles sin pedir disculpas para mostrar nuestra indignación justificada y al mismo tiempo llamar atención hacia mujeres de color (transgénero, no conforme con el género y hetero) sufriendo violencia y marginación sociopolítica.

¡Reunámonos a las 10:30am frente a la Plaza de Santa Rosa junto a la estatua de la mano grande para caminar juntxs en la Marcha.
____________________________________________________________

ABOUT: Raizes Collective

Raizes Collective is a Non-Profit Organization seeking to empower community through art, culture, and environmental education. The Raizes Collective is based in Santa Rosa, was established June 2015 to empower and mobilize community through the arts, culture and environmental education.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4565733619...

Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 13th, 2020 9:17 PM
