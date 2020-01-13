Join Human Rights Watch in the SF Women's March 2020!



Date and Time: Sat, January 18, 2020 @ 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM



Location: Civic Center/UN Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94102



We are thrilled to announce that the Human Rights Watch Young Professionals Network will be participating in San Francisco's Women's March. And we want you to join!! Bring your friends and family of all ages.



Tickets are free, but please feel free to make a donation at donate.hrw.org if you'd like to support the ongoing work of Human Rights Watch to protect and defend the rights of women around the world!



Come march with Human Rights Watch at the SF Women's March!

Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 13th, 2020 9:00 PM