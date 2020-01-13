top
Women's March SF 2020: Human Rights Watch Contingent
Date Saturday January 18
Time 11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorHuman Rights Watch SF
Location Details
Women's March SF, Civic Center/UN Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94102
Join Human Rights Watch in the SF Women's March 2020!

Date and Time: Sat, January 18, 2020 @ 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: Civic Center/UN Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94102

We are thrilled to announce that the Human Rights Watch Young Professionals Network will be participating in San Francisco's Women's March. And we want you to join!! Bring your friends and family of all ages.

Tickets are free, but please feel free to make a donation at donate.hrw.org if you'd like to support the ongoing work of Human Rights Watch to protect and defend the rights of women around the world!

Come march with Human Rights Watch at the SF Women's March!
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/march-with-hu...

