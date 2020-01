Advocacy for Humankind is an organization that seeks to eradicate crimes of coordinated stalking through public awareness, education and advocacy for victims.



Coordinated stalking is different from the more familiar one-on-one stalking. It can be defined as a set of protocols whereby a victim is surveilled, stalked and harassed in covert ways by many people who are working together.



Coordinated stalking protocols were used by Harvey Weinstein to silence 87 women over a course of 30 years. Ronan Farrow and fellow journalists were also stalked and harassed while investigating Weinstein. The Church of Scientology uses coordinated stalking to persecute and punish those they perceive to be enemies of the church, as documented by Leah Remini in her A&E show, Scientology and the Aftermath.



The result of these practices is deep violation of a victim’s privacy and erosion of their mental, physical and emotional well-being (by inducing anxiety, fear, and paranoia).



Currently there is no recourse for victims and perpetrators operate above the law.



For more information about Advocacy For Humankind and the crimes of coordinated stalking, please visit

January is National Stalking Awareness Month. Advocacy for Humankind will join Women's March in San Francisco to help raise awareness of coordinated stalking crimes.Advocacy for Humankind is an organization that seeks to eradicate crimes of coordinated stalking through public awareness, education and advocacy for victims.Coordinated stalking is different from the more familiar one-on-one stalking. It can be defined as a set of protocols whereby a victim is surveilled, stalked and harassed in covert ways by many people who are working together.Coordinated stalking protocols were used by Harvey Weinstein to silence 87 women over a course of 30 years. Ronan Farrow and fellow journalists were also stalked and harassed while investigating Weinstein. The Church of Scientology uses coordinated stalking to persecute and punish those they perceive to be enemies of the church, as documented by Leah Remini in her A&E show, Scientology and the Aftermath.The result of these practices is deep violation of a victim’s privacy and erosion of their mental, physical and emotional well-being (by inducing anxiety, fear, and paranoia).Currently there is no recourse for victims and perpetrators operate above the law.For more information about Advocacy For Humankind and the crimes of coordinated stalking, please visit http://www.advocacyforhumankind.com For more event information: http://www.advocacyforhumankind.com

Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 13th, 2020 8:46 PM