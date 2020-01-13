View other events for the week of 1/17/2020
Final Poster Party for Women's March Contra Costa
When; Friday, January 17, 2020 at 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Where: Flashlight Books, 1537 N Main Street, Walnut Creek, California 94596
Last chance to attend one of our famous poster parties! Come and get crafty and have FUN!
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4997938608...
