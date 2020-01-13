top
Sign Making Party for Women's March Contra Costa
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday January 16
Time 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March Contra Costa
Location Details
Sports Basement, 1881 Ygnacio Valley Rd., Walnut Creek, California 94598
When: Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Where: Sports Basement (Walnut Creek), 1881 Ygnacio Valley Rd., Walnut Creek, California 94598

Add a sprinkle of creativity to your activism!

If you haven't been to a WMCC Poster Party, you're missing out on half the fun. It's time to introduce your crayola-loving inner child to your current bad-ass activist self. Meet other like-minded people, swap ideas, and buy some merch on your way out. Best day ever.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7858504218...

Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 13th, 2020 6:18 PM
