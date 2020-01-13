From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Date
|Friday January 17
|Time
|4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Women's March Monterey Bay
|Location Details
|Open Ground Studios, 1230 Fremont Blvd, Seaside, CA 93955
|
Sign Making Party for Women’s March Monterey
When: Friday, January 17, 2020 at 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM PST
Where: Open Ground Studios, 1230 Fremont Blvd, Seaside 93955
Bring your creativity, cardboard and join us to make signs for Women’s March. We will have markers and paint and poster board. Snacks are welcome!
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/open-groun...
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 13th, 2020 5:44 PM
