Sign Making Party for Women’s March Monterey



When: Friday, January 17, 2020 at 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM PST



Where: Open Ground Studios, 1230 Fremont Blvd, Seaside 93955



Bring your creativity, cardboard and join us to make signs for Women’s March. We will have markers and paint and poster board. Snacks are welcome!

