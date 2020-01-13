Women's March Poster Making & Breakfast Party



Date and Time: Sat, January 18, 2020 @ 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM



Location: 301 Grove Street, San Francisco, CA 94102



We're back to march for equality, social justice, and women's rights! Join us for our 2020 Women's March Poster-Making Breakfast Party!



Before you launch into the Women's March, brunch with us! We'll have amazing breakfast foods, great poster-making supplies, and activists like you!



After our breakfast party, you'll just be two blocks away from the 4th Women’s March

San Francisco Rally & March — Together We Rise!



Hosted By Edwin M. Lee Asian Pacific Democratic Club, United Democratic Club, Eastern Neighborhood Democratic Club, and Post March Salon





