top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Womyn
View other events for the week of 1/18/2020
Women's March SF: Poster Making & Breakfast Party
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday January 18
Time 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorAsian Pacific Democratic Club and others
Location Details
301 Grove Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Women's March Poster Making & Breakfast Party

Date and Time: Sat, January 18, 2020 @ 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Location: 301 Grove Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

We're back to march for equality, social justice, and women's rights! Join us for our 2020 Women's March Poster-Making Breakfast Party!

Before you launch into the Women's March, brunch with us! We'll have amazing breakfast foods, great poster-making supplies, and activists like you!

After our breakfast party, you'll just be two blocks away from the 4th Women’s March
San Francisco Rally & March — Together We Rise!

Hosted By Edwin M. Lee Asian Pacific Democratic Club, United Democratic Club, Eastern Neighborhood Democratic Club, and Post March Salon

sm_wm_breakfast_party.jpg
original image (720x932)
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-march-...

Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 13th, 2020 5:40 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 172.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code