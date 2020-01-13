Womxn's March Sign Making Event in San Jose



When: Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM



Where: Billy DeFrank LGBTQ Community Center, 938 The Alameda, San Jose 95126



Need a sign to express your viewpoint?



Come to the Womxn’s March San Jose sign making event at the Billy DeFrank LGBTQ Community Center. We will have poster board and markers. Bring your friends, your children, and your creativity! We will also have Womxn’s March San Jose 2020 t-shirts available.



Please RSVP so we know how many signs to have. Spread the word!

