|Womxn's March Sign Making Event in San Jose
|Thursday January 16
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Other
|Womxn's March San Jose
|Billy DeFrank LGBTQ Community Center, 938 The Alameda, San Jose, California 95126
Womxn's March Sign Making Event in San Jose
When: Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Where: Billy DeFrank LGBTQ Community Center, 938 The Alameda, San Jose 95126
Need a sign to express your viewpoint?
Come to the Womxn’s March San Jose sign making event at the Billy DeFrank LGBTQ Community Center. We will have poster board and markers. Bring your friends, your children, and your creativity! We will also have Womxn’s March San Jose 2020 t-shirts available.
Please RSVP so we know how many signs to have. Spread the word!
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 13th, 2020 5:30 PM
