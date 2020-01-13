top
South Bay
South Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: South Bay | Womyn
View other events for the week of 1/16/2020
Womxn's March Sign Making Event in San Jose
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday January 16
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorWomxn's March San Jose
Location Details
Billy DeFrank LGBTQ Community Center, 938 The Alameda, San Jose, California 95126
Womxn's March Sign Making Event in San Jose

When: Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Where: Billy DeFrank LGBTQ Community Center, 938 The Alameda, San Jose 95126

Need a sign to express your viewpoint?

Come to the Womxn’s March San Jose sign making event at the Billy DeFrank LGBTQ Community Center. We will have poster board and markers. Bring your friends, your children, and your creativity! We will also have Womxn’s March San Jose 2020 t-shirts available.

Please RSVP so we know how many signs to have. Spread the word!
womxns_march_san_jose2_1.jpg
For more event information: http://Billy DeFrank LGBTQ Community Cente...

Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 13th, 2020 5:30 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 172.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code