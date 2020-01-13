View other events for the week of 1/14/2020
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
|Women's March Sign Making Party in Milpitas
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday January 14
|Time
|3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Womxn's March San Jose
|Location Details
|Milpitas High School, 1285 Escuela Pkwy, Milpitas, California 95035
|
Women's March Sign Making Party in Milpitas
When: Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Where: Milpitas High School, 1285 Escuela Pkwy, Milpitas, California 95035
Join Milpitas Councilwoman Karina Dominguez and local community leaders for a sign making party for Saturdays March. Materials will provided but you are welcome to bring your own.
Light refreshments and snacks will be provided.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6320632276...
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 13th, 2020 5:23 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network