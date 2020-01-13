Women's March Sign Making Party in Milpitas



When: Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM



Where: Milpitas High School, 1285 Escuela Pkwy, Milpitas, California 95035



Join Milpitas Councilwoman Karina Dominguez and local community leaders for a sign making party for Saturdays March. Materials will provided but you are welcome to bring your own.



Light refreshments and snacks will be provided.

