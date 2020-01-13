SF Gray Panther monthly meeting. Our speaker this month is Theresa Flandrich is a leading tenant and affordable housing organizer. In 2013 she and her son received an Ellis Act Notice which propelled her into the world of activism, organizing the fight to keep her home and her community intact. With the support of Steve Collier of the Tenderloin Housing Clinic and under the tutelage of Gen Fujioka of Chinatown Community Development, she co-founded the North Beach Tenants Committee. The goal of this committee is to inform residents of their rights and keep neighbors apprised of the current housing crisis and what our City government is doing to preserve San Francisco for future generations. Her “community” now includes all of San Francisco. Theresa wanted to work with SDA staff after seeing an action at City Hall and SDU. She has brought her powerful experience and energy to Senior and Disability Action, where she will continue to fight evictions and improve housing. There will be an opportunity for Q&A. The presentation plus Q&A will be followed by a brief general membership meeting of the SF Gray Panthers.

For more event information: http://graypantherssf.igc.org/calendar.htm

