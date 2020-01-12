GLOBAL NO.MORE.WAR! #Free Assange & Manning #Solidarity info [at] BayAction2FreeAssange.org)

Sunday Jan 12th, 2020 10:22 PM by BayAction to Free Assange

We must stand/speak out in solidarity on this GLOBAL day of protest for NO.MORE.WAR!

We the People stand against DIRECT THREAT to FreePress/FreeSpeech by oligarchy INTIMIDATION, SILENCING and WAR distraction! WE ARE FIGHTING FOR OUR VERY DEMOCRACY ON TRIAL, while truth-tellers Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning sit jailed for revealing WAR CRIMES!