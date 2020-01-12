top
RefuseFascism Protests Pompeo, Commonwealth Club, Jan 13, 3pm
Date Monday January 13
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCurt Wechsler
Location Details
110 The Embarcadero
Taube Family Auditorium
San Francisco
"[U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE] Mike Pompeo Is the Most Dangerous Man in the World Right Now," charges Adam Weinstein, national security editor for The New Republic.

"The Washington Post revealed yesterday that President Trump had long been lobbied to kill Soleimani, by none other than Pompeo himself. 'Pompeo,' the paper’s national security team reported, 'first spoke with Trump about killing Soleimani months ago, said a senior U.S. official, but neither the president nor Pentagon officials were willing to countenance such an operation.'

Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo, who urged Trump to kill Qassem Soleimani, are ardent proponents of Christian Zionism, adds Sarah Posner. Her book 'Unholy: Why White Evangelicals Worship at the Altar of Donald Trump' will be published in May.

“There were a series of imminent attacks that were being plotted by Qassim Suleimani. We don’t know precisely when and we don’t know precisely where,” stated Mr. Pompeo on Fox News. Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper responded to President Trump's assertion without evidence that four American embassies, not just the one in Baghdad, had been targeted by General Suleimani, that he never saw any specific piece of evidence that Iran was planning an attack on the embassies.

Congress was equally in the dark, and deliberates on what to do. Meanwhile, the potential for all-out war escalates daily. We can't wait. It's up to US to take to the streets and shut this shit down, NOW, before it's too late.

Trump/Pence OUT NOW!
For more event information: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/20...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 12th, 2020 8:49 PM
