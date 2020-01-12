From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Richmond City Council vote to phase out coal and pet coke
|Tuesday January 14
|6:30 PM - 10:30 PM
|Meeting
|Margaret Rossoff
|Richmond City Council Chambers, 440 Civic Center Plaza, Richmond
The Richmond City Council will vote on an ordinance to phase out the storage and handling of coal and pet coke in the city. At the December council meeting there were hours of testimony, so there will be no public comment at this meeting. But it's important for the council to see the community support for the ordinance. Wear red (No Coal in Richmond tee shirts will be available). It's probably advisable to arrive around 6 pm.
For more event information: https://ncir.weebly.com/
