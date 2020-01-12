The Richmond City Council will vote on an ordinance to phase out the storage and handling of coal and pet coke in the city. At the December council meeting there were hours of testimony, so there will be no public comment at this meeting. But it's important for the council to see the community support for the ordinance. Wear red (No Coal in Richmond tee shirts will be available). It's probably advisable to arrive around 6 pm.

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 12th, 2020 8:24 PM