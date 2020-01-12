Rally and March.



Join the Socialist Feminist contingent to inject an international revolutionary feminist perspective and to build a movement that is led by women of color, working women and LGBT.



Meet at New Valencia Hall at 10.am 747, Polk Street, (between Ellis and Eddy) and near Civic Center Bart, Muni Lines 19, 31, 38, 47, 49 or join us at our lit table in the Plaza to gather for the rally and march. Sing and dance "Un violador en tu camino" with us and get the day off to a revolutionary start!

