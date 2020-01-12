From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | WomynView other events for the week of 1/29/2020
|Bi-Weekly Reading Group: Socialist Feminism: The First Decade 1966-1976
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday January 29
|Time
|3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Freedom Socialist Party
|bayareafsp [at] socialism.com
|Phone
|415-864-1278
|Location Details
|
New Valencia Hall, 747, Polk Street, San Francisco
Near Civic Center Bart, Muni Lines 19, 31, 38, 47, 49
|
Reading Group: Socialist Feminism: The First Decade1966-1976 by Gloria Martin.
A history of the first socialist feminist party amidst the backdrop of the Vietnam War, civil rights struggles and the eruption of the women's liberation and LGBT movements. Sessions continue bi-weekly for a total of six weeks.
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 12th, 2020 6:42 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network