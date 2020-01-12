top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Womyn
View other events for the week of 1/29/2020
Bi-Weekly Reading Group: Socialist Feminism: The First Decade 1966-1976
Date Wednesday January 29
Time 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorFreedom Socialist Party
Emailbayareafsp [at] socialism.com
Phone415-864-1278
Location Details
New Valencia Hall, 747, Polk Street, San Francisco
Near Civic Center Bart, Muni Lines 19, 31, 38, 47, 49
Reading Group: Socialist Feminism: The First Decade1966-1976 by Gloria Martin.
A history of the first socialist feminist party amidst the backdrop of the Vietnam War, civil rights struggles and the eruption of the women's liberation and LGBT movements. Sessions continue bi-weekly for a total of six weeks.
